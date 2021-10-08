Madhya Pradesh: Politicians pull up officials for alleged neglect

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A controversy has erupted after the public humiliation of the officials by the state health and district in-charge minister Dr Prabhuram Choudhary and the state industries minister Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon.

District panchayat president and BJP district president boycotted a programme held under the Swamitva Scheme at Rajoda village, Sardarpur tehsil on Tuesday.

They were irked that the officials forget to print name of district panchayat president Malti Mohan Patel and BJP district president Rajiv Yadav on the invites. The officials also did not bother to invite them.

BJP leaders claimed that this is not the first instance that the district administration has blatantly ignored them. So itís better that to stay away from such functions, they added.

In a tweet Patel shared the details about the entire incident and took up the matter with Chief Minister.

The officials immediately got a fresh lot of invites printed- which included the names which were missing in the previous version of the invite.

During the programme Patel launched an attack on the officials from the dais.

Dattigaon also instructed collector to look into the matter. State health minister Dr Choudhary and Dhar MP Chattar Singh Darbar also rebuked the officials and warned them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The calls to district panchayat chief executive officer Ashish Vashisht and district collector Dr Pankaj Jain remained unanswered. Their version on the entire incident is awaited.

ALSO READ CBI files FIR against three newspapers in Madhya Pradesh for showing inflated circulation to get...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 01:22 AM IST