Madhya Pradesh: Police crack murder case, 1 held in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): With the arrest of one person, Barwani police have claimed to solve the blind murder case of a woman who was found dead on March 27.

As per reports, the deceased identified as Bhawana Rathore, (30), a resident of Barwani was found in half-burnt state near the waterfall on Bawangaja Road on March 27. The police immediately arrived at the spot and found the body. THey tried to establish the identity of the dead body. A missing report was filed at the police station. Later, the body was identified. An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC was registered. During investigation by the police team, the needle of suspicion moved towards Wahid Yusuf, a contractor by profession. Police nabbed him. During subsequent interrogation, Wahid allegedly accepted to have committed the crime. It came to the fore that the woman used to work as a labour under him. The duo had a spat over monetary issue, After that, Wahid hatched a plan to kill her. He was produced before the court and sent to police remand.

Earlier, another woman, Nandini Yadav, was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a room at Sukhvilas Colony in Barwani district. Police are conducting further investigation. Police officials took custody of the body, sent it for post-mortem and began further investigation into the matter. THe woman’s hands and legs were found to be tied and had bruises on her neck. The ASP suspected murder angle and began a probe.

On the other hand, members of Ahir Yadav community reached in large numbers to Kotwali police station to condemn the shoddy probe by the police.

They also gheraoed the police station demanding stern action against the guilty. They also gave a memorandum that if the police does not nab the accused within two days, protests would be organised. SDOP Rooprekha Yadav assured of action and said that the guilty will be punished as per law.

Read Also Indore: Sarvdharms offer prayers for devotees killed in temple tragedy