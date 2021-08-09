Madhya Pradesh: Plantation drive by Cantonment Board

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The Cantonment Board has organised a plantation drive on monday under which 3500 saplings have been planted.

According to the instructions of Directorate of Defense Estates to Mhow Cantonment Board, various types of programmes were being organised by the Board administration from July 30 under the Amrit Mahotsav of the country.

Amrit Mahotsav is celebrated to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence Day. Under this, there are several events which are being organised to mark the occasion across the nation.

A programme on prevention of coronavirus and its side effects was held for officers and employees. During the program, Board CEO Manisha Jat, deputy CEO Madhavi Bhargav and Cantt Board superintendent Satish Agarwal said that several other programmes are also being planned.