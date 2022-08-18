e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Petroleum company promotes Tricolour campaign in Pipalrawan

Along with this, a Tricolour rally was also organised which traversed the main roads of the area.

article-image

Pipalrawan (Madhya Pradesh): The Souharda Petroleum Limited promoted the Tricolour campaign on the occasion of Independence day at Pipalrawan Petrol Pump. During this, Tricolours were distributed to people visiting the pump.

Also, the rules of hoisting the Tricolour were explained by the officials of the company. The company also put up an exhibition. Along with this, a Tricolour rally was also organised which traversed the main roads of the area.

article-image

