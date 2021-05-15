Madhya Pradesh: Person with 70% lungs infection beats Covid in small Gandhwani village of Dhar district

GANDHWANI (DHAR): Kesariya, 40, a resident Amghata village under Gandhwani block of Dhar district recovered within 13 days and was discharged from Gandhwani Covid Care Centre on Friday. Dr HC Arya said that his oxygen saturation level dropped to 70 and CT severity score was 16/25 and coronavirus has populated 70% of his lungs. But with the efforts of medical staff and his own will power, Kesariya recovered. At present, there are 4 patients in the centre and 13 samples were examined among which 1 was tested positive. In all there are 64 active cases and 60 in home isolation. Tehsildar Sunil Karware noticed a wedding ceremony in Garhwal village. With immediate effect police registered a case under section 188 of Indian Penal Code and seized the DJ. Station In-charge Neeraj Birthare also slapped a fine against a DJ on the road.
8 discharged from Covid Care Centre in Barnagar
BARNAGAR (UJJAIN): Eight people were discharged, after their recovery from corona, here on Friday. At present 15 beds are vacant here. This indicates that the cases are going down, said an official.
21 discharged in Barwani
BARWANI: As many 21 people got discharged from Ashagram Covid Care Centre and Covid Care Centre in Rajpur in Barwani district. Medics asked corona winners to follow covid-19 norms. At Rajpur, BJP district president Om Soni, sub-divisional magistrate Veersingh Chouhan, chief block medical officer Dr MS Sisodia and others gave a warm farewell to the corona winners.
6 recover; 1 more dies of corona
NAGDA: 6 corona winners were discharged from Covid Care Centre in Government Hospital and Bima Hospital on Friday. Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat said one patient died of corona while 2 patients from Bima Hospital are referred to another Hospital for treatment. Overall, 76 samples were tested in flu OPD among which 65 were given for corona testing. Babulal Solanki, was among those discharged on Friday. At the time of his admission on April Solanki’s heartbeat had fallen to 46 beats per min. But doctors took good care of him and he gradually defeated corona. He expressed gratitude towards the entire hospital staff for saving his life.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)