Madhya Pradesh: Person with 70% lungs infection beats Covid in small Gandhwani village of Dhar district

8 discharged from Covid Care Centre in Barnagar

BARNAGAR (UJJAIN): Eight people were discharged, after their recovery from corona, here on Friday. At present 15 beds are vacant here. This indicates that the cases are going down, said an official.

21 discharged in Barwani

BARWANI: As many 21 people got discharged from Ashagram Covid Care Centre and Covid Care Centre in Rajpur in Barwani district. Medics asked corona winners to follow covid-19 norms. At Rajpur, BJP district president Om Soni, sub-divisional magistrate Veersingh Chouhan, chief block medical officer Dr MS Sisodia and others gave a warm farewell to the corona winners.

6 recover; 1 more dies of corona

NAGDA: 6 corona winners were discharged from Covid Care Centre in Government Hospital and Bima Hospital on Friday. Dr Sanjeev Kumrawat said one patient died of corona while 2 patients from Bima Hospital are referred to another Hospital for treatment. Overall, 76 samples were tested in flu OPD among which 65 were given for corona testing. Babulal Solanki, was among those discharged on Friday. At the time of his admission on April Solanki’s heartbeat had fallen to 46 beats per min. But doctors took good care of him and he gradually defeated corona. He expressed gratitude towards the entire hospital staff for saving his life.