Madhya Pradesh: People flout Covid norms, trade is on stealthily in Khachrod, say residents

Khachrod (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Though the second corona wave has claimed several lives, local residents can be seen in markets before 12 noon buying goods stealthily from traders. This has posed a bigger risk of infection to spread far and wide.

“The need of hour is to go for total lockdown. From 6 am to 12 noon, two-wheelers and pedestrians are visible in markets, which shows that trade is on secretly. From 12 noon to 5 pm, silence prevails. After 5 pm to 10 pm, there is hustle and bustle again in markets,” a local resident said.

There is less police force available and those who are available are deputed on city outskirts.

“Government shows less deaths due to Covid-19 as they have to pay lakhs of rupees to the kin of patient's family and it will become bankrupt if it pays to all of them,” another resident wishing anonymity.