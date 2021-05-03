Indore

Madhya Pradesh: People flout Covid norms, trade is on stealthily in Khachrod, say residents

By FP News Service

“From 6 am to 12 noon, two-wheelers and pedestrians are visible in markets, which shows that trade is on secretly. From 12 noon to 5 pm, silence prevails. After 5 pm to 10 pm, there is hustle and bustle again in markets,” a local resident said.

Residents buying goods from market in Khachrod
Khachrod (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Though the second corona wave has claimed several lives, local residents can be seen in markets before 12 noon buying goods stealthily from traders. This has posed a bigger risk of infection to spread far and wide.

There is less police force available and those who are available are deputed on city outskirts.

“Government shows less deaths due to Covid-19 as they have to pay lakhs of rupees to the kin of patient's family and it will become bankrupt if it pays to all of them,” another resident wishing anonymity.

