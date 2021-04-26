Covid-19 lockdown impact: Will TV shows with low ratings shut shop?

Actress Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain" and who is currently battling Covid, says her show has an episode bank but they need to get back to the set soon as possible. "Our show isn't being shot for the time being. We have a bank of episodes but shoot needs to start soon. We are waiting for an update. However, I am still battling Covid. My body is in the recovery period," she says.

Actress Mitali Nag, who is part of the show "Gum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein", says in the case of shows that have moved outside Maharashtra, the entire team is not present. Only the people required for the shoot have been travelling.

"We did have a bank earlier, when the team moved to Goa. Due to Covid, everyone is not flying. They are only flying whoever is required. We still have a bank and the storyline has not changed as of now. Only, the location has changed. I am also going to fly there soon," she says.