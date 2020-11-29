Are OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon bringing back the good old days of Indian television?

But a niggling fear is that this too might eventually give way to mediocre content, like it happened before with TV. However, like Roy says, “Whenever there is an influx of varied people working on a medium, there’s bound to be some kind of mediocrity which is sure to seep in slowly but surely. But the quality of checks on most platforms will make sure that it’s a minimal affair.”

But to give credit to the devil, we should also try to see positives in the negatives. For all that the saas-bahu serials did, they also gave us enough meme content and parody material. The most recent example being the runaway viral video, Rasode mein kaun tha?, by music composer Yashraj Mukhate, based on a clip from the 2010 Star Plus series Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

As far as views on too much sexual content on OTT are concerned, this is what Navneet Nishan, who played the title role in the cult serial Tara has to say. “A lot of the OTT shows have the use of abusive language or extra sexual content, but that is bound to happen and will eventually settle down. Since it’s a brand new game, everybody’s jumping into it with more and more shocking content, because that’s what we are starving for. The audience has also been starved of such content due to sensor restrictions,” she explains.

Baba Sehgal, who made a comeback with quirky videos like Chicken Fried Rice and had anchored the show Superhit Muqabla in the 90s, has his own unique take on the matter. “The DD Metro channel on which Superhit Muqabla used to air was the baap of all the OTT channels combined together. Every era is different and comes with its own ups and downs. I don’t really watch any Hindi content on OTT except few films here and there on Netflix, but I prefer Spanish series more than anything else,” says Sehgal.

But we leave the final word with Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Maya Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, a glimmer of hope that had emerged in 2004 in the comedic saas bahu genre.

“I think it’s premature to start calling anything a ‘golden age.’ There was none earlier and there’s certainly none in sight yet. We made a few good serials earlier and just as we were getting somewhere, the saas-bahus took over! Fingers crossed now, but don’t forget we Indians are good at snatching defeat from the jaws of victory!” she says, in true Maya Sarabhai style.