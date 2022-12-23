e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: PDS rice worth Rs 55K seized in Chanchoda, 1 arrested

As per reports, the truck transporting PDS rice to Rajasthan for selling in open market

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 08:43 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ
Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A case of black marketing of grains to be distributed under public distribution system's (PDS) in Chanchoda has come to fore. Chanchoda police have arrested a man with 37 quintal rice worth Rs 55, 500 which was meant to be distributed under PDS. Hidden in a truck, the stolen rice was sent to neighbouring Rajasthan.

As per reports, the truck transporting PDS rice to Rajasthan for selling in open market. Acting on a tip off, a police team intercepted a truck at Bageshwar Tiraha.  Police detained truck driver Ghanshyam Singh Balmiki, 40, a resident of Chanchoda village.  Police seized 37 quintals of PDS rice, packed in 74 plastic bags from the truck. On being questioned, Balmiki, failed to produce the documents pertaining to sale and transportation of rice.  

