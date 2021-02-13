Madhya Pradesh: One killed, nine fall sick in Kukshi after consuming spurious toddy, three minors among victims

Kukshi: One person died and nine others fell sick after consuming spurious toddy in Dhar district on Saturday. Incident reported at Kudadipura village in Kukshi tehsil.

Block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat at Kukshi health centre said that 10 villagers including three minors were admitted here after they complained vomiting and diarrhea after consuming toddy at their village.

The doctors started their treatment at the health centre. But, as the condition of seven villagers deteriorated the doctors referred them to Barwani district hospital. One person of them died on the way to Barwani. The condition of those admitted at the hospital are said to be stable.

The victims said that they felt a difference in the taste of toddy and later, they started feeling giddiness and collapsed, while some others suffered fits. They were immediately shifted to the local health centre.

Kukshi police station in-charge Kamal Gehlot said a case has been registered and probe is on.