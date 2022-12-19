e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: One Day Sports Fun Concludes

March Past, Yoga by the children in the sports meet , Garland race was participated with great enthusiasm

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An One day sports "Goldenthan" meet was organized at Golden International School in which children of Pre Primary Golden International School and children of Primary School Naulakha participated. March Past, Yoga by the children in the sports meet , Garland race was participated with great enthusiasm. In Zumba dance, grandparents and parents enthusiastically participated with the children.

The race of children's grandmother was worth watching. School’s Principal Reena Khurana encouraged the children.On this occasion, Gopal Agarwal Nupur Agarwal and Manjit Kaur Awal were also present. The operation was done by Poonam Maheshwari.

Indore Sports Update: Squash Championship begins

Madhya Pradesh: Thousands of Indoreans spread the message of running for good health

Madhya Pradesh: Monthly Medal Round golf tourney concludes

Madhya Pradesh: Police parades 8 accused who tied up and brutally beat woman in Alot

