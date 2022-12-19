Madhya Pradesh: One Day Sports Fun Concludes

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An One day sports "Goldenthan" meet was organized at Golden International School in which children of Pre Primary Golden International School and children of Primary School Naulakha participated. March Past, Yoga by the children in the sports meet , Garland race was participated with great enthusiasm. In Zumba dance, grandparents and parents enthusiastically participated with the children.

The race of children's grandmother was worth watching. School’s Principal Reena Khurana encouraged the children.On this occasion, Gopal Agarwal Nupur Agarwal and Manjit Kaur Awal were also present. The operation was done by Poonam Maheshwari.