Madhya Pradesh: One arrested for transporting 2.25 kg opium worth Rs 3.4 lakh

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): One person was held and 2.25 kg illegal opium was seized in Jeeran on Saturday.

Police said that on Kanhaiyalal Patidar, 36, a resident of Ward No 15 Gayari Mohalla Lalakheda Police Station, Dalauda, near Mandsaur, was transporting 2 kg 250 grams of illegal opium worth Rs 3,40,000.

The stock was hidden in the doors of the Alto car number MP14 CB 2140. While checking the vehicle on Saturday the police seized opium along with Alto car worth Rs 1,50,000 and a mobile worth Rs 40,000.

The accused Kanhaiyalal Patidar was arrested. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and investigation is being done regarding the source of opium.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 11:18 PM IST