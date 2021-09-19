Madhya Pradesh: Two more arrested in Rs 96 lakh fraud case

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Sardarpur police arrested two persons, including a computer operator in connection with Rs 96 lakh fraud case at the Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, Rajgarh branch.

So far 3 persons have been arrested and search for 16 others including the kingpin in the case and the then bank manager Kailashchandra Arya is on.

Sardarpur police in Dhar district have booked 19 people, including the then rural bank manager, in connection with Rs 96 lakh fraud case on September 13 after the matter surfaced before Sardarpur sub-divisional officer (police) Ramsingh Meda on September 3.

SDOP Meda while taking to Free Press said that the investigation was underway on the basis of the application of bank officials. It was found that some brokers connived with farmers and prepared bogus papers to show more land to get more loan.

After preliminary investigation, involvement of 19 people, including then bank manager, was found. After a probe, the accused were booked under sections 304, 467, 468, 469, 470,471 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code on September 12.

The number of accused may rise in days to come. Possibility of more revelations cannot be ruled out. The police do not want to disclose names of the accused yet, Meda said.

Those arrested are: Laxman, son of Poonaji, a resident of Bhangarh on September. Laxman took loan of Rs 7.5 lakh from the bank without owning land and prepared an FD of Rs 9.5 lakh in the name of his wife. Police arrested him from Nimbahera, Rajasthan where he was engaged in labour work there. Police have seized the FD in the name of his wife.

Bhagirath Kumawat, resident Songadh had withdrawn Rs 6.5 lakh in the name of his father Gendalal and Abhishek, son of Narayan Lohar, a resident of Rajgarh, a computer operator with the help of Patwaris, forged documents against which the farmers took KCC loan.

Sources claimed the then tehsildar and patwari of the Revenue Department can also get involved in this misappropriation as without the involvement of the officers of the revenue department, it is never possible to forge the land documents.

