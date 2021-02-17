Madhya Pradesh: One-acre government land in Barwani worth Rs 20 crores freed from encroachment

Barwani: Under the Sushasan (good governance) campaign, the police, revenue and Barwani municipality took a joint action and freed one acre of government land from encroachment on Tuesday at the bus stand. The land is worth Rs 20 crores.

Various make-shift shops and permanent constructions were removed from the bus stand. On receiving notices many people have removed the encroachments themselves. Many produced documents but still their constructions were removed as their documents were not found appropriate. Few documents have been taken for inspection.

According to the information, in more than 20 shops at the bus stand, various kinds of businesses were going on. Some shops were make-shift while many had made permanent shops. In the previous week, notices were given to the shop operators. On not getting sufficient documents from the shop operators, the staff of administration, revenue, municipality and power distribution company, reached the bus stand at 4 pm and started demolishing the shops with the help of two JCBs.

SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar, tehsildar Rajesh Patidar, CMo Kushal Singh Dudwe, Station Incharge Rajesh Yadav was present during the action along with the staff of police, administration, revenue and municipality departments.

SDM Dhangar has confirmed the action. Some shopkeepers requested SDM Dhangar to make alternative arrangements for their shops. They were doing repair works on buses, tyres and welding for the last 25 years in make-shift shops. They said that they are already in an economic crisis. SDM Dhangar has given them assurance of an alternative arrangement.