Madhya Pradesh: Nursing college of Dewas district hospital to get 200-bed Covid Care Center with 100 beds

Dewas: Amid increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in the district, preparation of extension of health infrastructure in the district going on at a war footing under the direction of district collector Chandramauli Shukla and superintendent of police Dr Shivdayal Singh.

Collector Shukla on Friday addressed doctor's meeting at the district hospital. In order to cater need of beds for patients, nursing college of the district hospital campus is now being built with a 200-bed Covid Care Center which will have 100 beds with alternative oxygen.

Collector Shukla monitoring the work continuously visiting the hospital. 200 additional cylinders of oxygen are also being arranged in the hospital. Also, a proposal for a liquid tank of oxygen in the hospital has been sent to the government. Probably there is a possibility of getting this approval soon. With its approval, the problem of oxygen will also be resolved.