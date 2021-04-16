Madhya Pradesh: Nursing college of Dewas district hospital to get 200-bed Covid Care Center with 100 beds

Dewas: Amid increasing number of novel coronavirus cases in the district, preparation of extension of health infrastructure in the district going on at a war footing under the direction of district collector Chandramauli Shukla and superintendent of police Dr Shivdayal Singh.
Collector Shukla on Friday addressed doctor's meeting at the district hospital. In order to cater need of beds for patients, nursing college of the district hospital campus is now being built with a 200-bed Covid Care Center which will have 100 beds with alternative oxygen.
Collector Shukla monitoring the work continuously visiting the hospital. 200 additional cylinders of oxygen are also being arranged in the hospital. Also, a proposal for a liquid tank of oxygen in the hospital has been sent to the government. Probably there is a possibility of getting this approval soon. With its approval, the problem of oxygen will also be resolved.
Collector Shukla informed that the district administration has started preparing to install additional 100 oxygen-attached beds in the district hospital in view of the increase of Covid-19 patients. Also, a 200-bed Covid-19 center is being built in the nursing college located in the district hospital campus. In which 100 beds will be of alternate oxygen and 100 will be normal beds. In this way, a total of 300 additional beds will be available in the district hospital and nursing college. Apart from this, 30 beds of HDU are being prepared in the district hospital.
After the inspection, collector Shukla addressed doctors' meeting. Collector instructed the doctors that all of them should work with their responsibility and treat the patients well. Doctors should be so good towards the patients that when they discharge, they must praise doctors and nursing staff for their care and behavior.
He said that preparations for additional bed facilities in Covid-19 Center and District Hospital will be completed at the earliest. In the next one or two days, patients can be admitted here and treatment can be started.
At the meeting, collector Shukla directed that no attendant will be allowed along with the patient in Covid-19 ward. There will be a separate seating arrangement for them and through the help center, they will be able to get information about the patient.
In the meeting, SP Dr Singh said that a police checkpoint is also being constructed in the Kovid-19 Care Center of Nursing College, in which 24-hour police force will be present.
