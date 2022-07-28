Madhya Pradesh: No takers for Mhow-Omkareshwar Shravan special train

Representative Photo |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Ratlam Division has, For the first time, started the operation of a Shravan Special Meter Gauge train for passengers between Mhow and Omkareshwar. But very few passengers are travelling by this train.

Overall, this facility, introduced for the first time, has been rejected outright by the passengers. In the last three days, just 178 passengers have travelled between Mhow-and Omkareshwar Road station.

A total of 40 passengers boarded the train from Mhow to Omkareshwar Road on 24th July, 82 on 25th July and 56 on 26th July. On the other hand, only 85 passengers have come from Omkareshwar Road station to Mhow on 24th July, 190 on Monday 25th July and 197 on 26th July.

Ratlam Division had started operation of a six-coach meter gauge train between Mhow-Omkareshwar Road station from 24th July and it is scheduled to run till 21st August.

DRM Vineet Gupta said that the train is being operated for this religious journey only. We have also got information that the number of passengers on the train is very less. If the number of passengers continues to remain less then the train service would be stopped. According to officials, at present, apart from this special train a passenger train is also being operated between Mhow and Omkareshwar. The number of passengers travelling by this train too is very less.