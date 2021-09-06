e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: No grand events in district: Administration

The reiteration came a day after Indore reported as many as 9 Covid-19 cases.
Staff Reporter
Indore district collector Manish Singh

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): District administration on Sunday reiterated that no grand events should be organised in the district till Covid-19 guidelines-cum-restrictions are lifted.

Additional collector Pawan Jain said that keeping in view the situation arising due to coronavirus and for protection of public health, no big event, party or function should be organised in the district. The violation of Covid-19 guidelines will invite strict action. Not only organiser but participants of the event will also be booked under relevant sections.

Collector Manish Singh has given instructions to all the executive magistrates and concerned officers in this regard.

Refuting the news being posted on social media that a large-scale sunburn party is being organised in Indore's Lasudia area on September 5, additional collector Pawan Jain, police station in-charge Lasudia Indra Mani Patel said they had sent a team to the venue mentioned in social media, but no such event was being organised there.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 12:00 AM IST
