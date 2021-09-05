Madhya Pradesh: State logs 22 new infections; active cases 122 now

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,92,259 on Sunday with 22 fresh cases, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,516 as no fresh fatality was reported.

MP's COVID-19 recovery count stands at 7,81,621 and the number of active cases in the state is 122.

As 69,701 samples were examined on Sunday, the number of tests in the state went up to 1,69,30,316, the official said.

A total of 4,86,14,778 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 1,27,020 on Sunday, an official release said.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 7,92,259, new cases 22, death toll 10,516 (no change), recoveries 7,81,621, active cases 122, number of tests so far 1,69,30,316.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 10:01 PM IST