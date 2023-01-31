Madhya Pradesh: No clue about 2 missing girls even after 4 days in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Four days after two girls went missing from a distant village in Khandwa district, cops are still groping in the dark. Both the girls are in the age group of 17–18.

According to information, the incident was reported from Jaswadi village, under the Kotwali area of Khandwa district. Two girls from the same street left their homes on January 27 for school but have not returned since then. Sources said that they did not come to school on the day they went missing. Gayatri, (17), a Class 11 student whereas Ankita, (18), Class 12 student have gone missing. Their parents had lodged a missing persons complaint at the Rameshwar police outpost.

Police also launched a search operation to trace the missing girls, but they have not been able to lay their hands on any clues about them. Police have been scanning the footage of CCTV installed at Mata Chowk, the local bus stand, and other key locations, but no suspicious movement was found.

As per the Ramnagar outpost's in-charge officer, Subhash Nawde, the police have been investigating and searching for missing girls and have also questioned classmates and school staff.