Madhya Pradesh: Nine Booked In Cross FIRs After Group Clash In Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Taal police in Alot tehsil of Ratlam district booked nine people, including a woman and two minors, in cross FIRs after two groups clashed over parking of slurry mud extractor machine in village.

Though the incident was reported on Wednesday at Kharwakhurd village, complaints were lodged on Thursday by both the parties. Both the parties claimed that they were attacked by other group with sticks and knives injuring them.

Taal police station in-charge Nagesh Yadav said that in the first complaint, Ambaram Suryavanshi, 64, claimed that he parked slurry mud extractor machine near his house. On Wednesday, Vinod Patidar, Jagdish, Modiram and Suresh came to his place and asked him to remove the machine. They also abused and threatened him. He accused them of hurling casteist remarks as well. When complainant’s son Narayan along with his wife and two of his sons intervened, accused attacked them with sticks. One Ramesh Malviya of village saved them. While leaving the spot, Vinod and others threatened them either to remove the machine or face the consequences?

In cross FIR, Vinod Patidar claimed that on Wednesday at around 11.30 am, he along with village sarpanch Meherban Singh and deputy sarpanch Suresh Patidar and guard Ramesh went to Narayan’s place to convince him for shifting the machine as religious programme was underway in the village and the machine was causing trouble to villagers. On this, Narayan and his family members attacked them with sticks and knives.

After FIR, police sent all nine people for medical examinations. Police on complaint of Ambaram Suryanshi booked Vinod and three others under the SC/ST Act and sections of the IPC, while on complaint of Vinod Patidar, booked Ambaram, his son Narayan, wife and two minor sons.