Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch swimmers win 141 medals at 51st State-Level Swimming Competition

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Neemuch team bagged runners-up trophy in 51st state-level swimming competition held between June 1 and June 4. Neemuch swimmers bagged 141 medals, including four best player awards and 29 gold medals.

Swimmer Sidharth Singh Jadon bagged 17 medals, including 10 gold medals and under-17 Boys and Senior Men's championship trophies.

Similarly, Tejprakash Dharwal also bagged 17 medals, including six gold medals and a championship trophy. Asmi Kataria bagged eight medals, including four gold medals and group-3 Girls under 11 Championship trophy.

Mentor Prabhu Moolchandani extended gratitude to municipal president Swati Chopra and municipal staff for cooperation. District Swimming Association President Ashok Modi also extended best wishes to players for their future endeavours.

