Madhya Pradesh: Neemcuh-Mandsaur administration seals entry points shared with Rajasthan

Neemuch: The district administration has sealed all the entry points that Neemuch and Mandsaur shares with the state of Rajasthan.

The police have been deployed at newly made 15 check points.

Neemuch shares its borders with Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh and Bhilwara of Rajasthan. As a preventive measure against coronavirus, the border has been sealed.

Neemuch shares a 125 kms long, while Mandsaur a 388 kms long with the state. As all borders have been sealed and 15 check-points have been created, any entry of an outsider is prohibited for the time being.

SP Manoj Kumar Rai also instructed the police to keep an eye on people, as they might use hidden ways or kachcha roads.

The station in-charges of Neemuch immediately acted upon it and closed these roads too. The Gram Raksha Samiti is also helping the police keep an eye.

Daily wagers and labourers are commuting on foot to their hometowns amidst the lockdown, as transportation is not available.

Some organisations in Neemuch conducted a health check-up of all such people passing through and provided them with food packets. They were sent back to their hometowns in vehicles arranged by the administration.

According to the police, they have provided food and transportation facility to over 10,500 such people till Monday. Some people of this group belonged to Rajasthan, while some in Madhya Pradesh itself.