Madhya Pradesh: Mustard crop to have a good yield in Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): There will be good yield of Mustard (Sarson) in the district this year as the crop sown has grown satisfactorily on the fields. In Ratlam district’s Alot, Jaora, Pipldoa and Ratlam development blocks, mustard has been sown enthusiastically by the farmers in the 11 thousand hectare area comparing to seven thousand hectare area last year.

About 60 per cent more area has been covered for the sowing of mustard this year, as per information. Agriculture department deputy director Vijay Chourasia informed that 1,100 farmers of the district have been distributed good quality of seeds without any cost under the policy of improving the crop area of mustard.

As per information, mustard has been fetching a good price in the market which has made farmers more enthusiastic to grow such crop. The agriculture department maintained that the mustard crop can be grown with lower cost and more earning. This year, the mustard crop is expected to be obtained 18 to 20 quintal per hectare area, the information said.

