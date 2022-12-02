e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Mustard crop to have a good yield in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Mustard crop to have a good yield in Ratlam

Mustard has been fetching a good price in the market which has made farmers more enthusiastic to grow the such crop

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 03:11 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Follow us on

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): There will be good yield of Mustard (Sarson) in the district this year as the crop sown has grown satisfactorily on the fields. In Ratlam district’s Alot, Jaora, Pipldoa and Ratlam development blocks, mustard has been sown enthusiastically by the farmers in the 11 thousand hectare area comparing to seven thousand hectare area last year.

About 60 per cent more area has been covered for the sowing of mustard this year, as per information. Agriculture department deputy director Vijay Chourasia informed that 1,100 farmers of the district have been distributed good quality of seeds without any cost under the policy of improving the crop area of mustard.

As per information, mustard has been fetching a good price in the market which has made farmers more enthusiastic to grow such crop. The agriculture department maintained that the mustard crop can be grown with lower cost and more earning. This year, the mustard crop is expected to be obtained 18 to 20 quintal per hectare area, the information said.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam farmers still await insurance payouts for crop loss incurred years ago
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

BJP always raises issue of Uniform Civil Code during elections: Congress leader Ramesh

BJP always raises issue of Uniform Civil Code during elections: Congress leader Ramesh

Madhya Pradesh: He-goats yielding 'milk' in a goat rearing centre, Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: He-goats yielding 'milk' in a goat rearing centre, Burhanpur

Bharat Jodo Yatra heads to Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh on its 10th day in state

Bharat Jodo Yatra heads to Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh on its 10th day in state

Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jahanara village in Madhya Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jahanara village in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh government to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

Madhya Pradesh government to form committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code