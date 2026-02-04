 Indore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri

Indore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri

During the visit to Ambika Puri, complaints of polluted water and sewer overflow were reviewed. The commissioner inspected water supply and sewerage lines and expressed displeasure after garbage and unhygienic conditions were found in the area. He reprimanded the concerned CSI and NGO representatives and directed them to ensure that no garbage points are created under any circumstance

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:45 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday removed the area sanitation inspector after finding unsatisfactory cleanliness arrangements in the Ambika Puri locality.

The action was taken during an early morning inspection of sanitation and water supply works in Zone No 13.

Read Also
Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Slaps Fine Against Two Industrial Units Over Pollution
article-image

The commissioner inspected several areas including Bholaram Ustad Marg, Pipliya Rao Ring Road, Ambika Puri, Gokuldham Colony, Vishnupuri, Pipliya Pala and the Regional Park area under Ward No 74.

During the visit to Ambika Puri, complaints of polluted water and sewer overflow were reviewed. The commissioner inspected water supply and sewerage lines and expressed displeasure after garbage and unhygienic conditions were found in the area.

FPJ Shorts
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation
From Newspaper Seller To Global Youth Icon: UP’s Aman Kumar Inspires Millions With Digital Innovation
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Allahabad HC Rules No Govt Permission Needed For Prayer Meetings On Private Premises
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Sets Up High-Power Committee Of Retired Judges To Monitor And Enforce Air Pollution Control Measures
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers
Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Decide On 5-Day Week For VIP Protocol Drivers

He reprimanded the concerned CSI and NGO representatives and directed them to ensure that no garbage points are created under any circumstances.

Finding the sanitation system in Ambika Puri unsatisfactory, Singhal ordered the immediate removal of area inspector Chetan. He also instructed officials to initiate challan action against individuals found dumping garbage in public places.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri
Indore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri
Indore News: For First Time In City, Award Amount ₹25K, Two To Receive Rah-Veer Award For Saving...
Indore News: For First Time In City, Award Amount ₹25K, Two To Receive Rah-Veer Award For Saving...
MP News: PM’s ‘Developed India’ Vision Goes Beyond Economic Growth, Says Union Minister...
MP News: PM’s ‘Developed India’ Vision Goes Beyond Economic Growth, Says Union Minister...
Indore News: DAVV Takes First Step Towards Proposed Medical College In Jhabua
Indore News: DAVV Takes First Step Towards Proposed Medical College In Jhabua
MP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi
MP News: On The Run For Over A Week, Rape Accused Arrested In Kuksi