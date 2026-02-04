Indore News: Official Removed For Poor Cleanliness In Ambika Puri |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal on Tuesday removed the area sanitation inspector after finding unsatisfactory cleanliness arrangements in the Ambika Puri locality.

The action was taken during an early morning inspection of sanitation and water supply works in Zone No 13.

Read Also Indore News: Indore Municipal Corporation Slaps Fine Against Two Industrial Units Over Pollution

The commissioner inspected several areas including Bholaram Ustad Marg, Pipliya Rao Ring Road, Ambika Puri, Gokuldham Colony, Vishnupuri, Pipliya Pala and the Regional Park area under Ward No 74.

During the visit to Ambika Puri, complaints of polluted water and sewer overflow were reviewed. The commissioner inspected water supply and sewerage lines and expressed displeasure after garbage and unhygienic conditions were found in the area.

He reprimanded the concerned CSI and NGO representatives and directed them to ensure that no garbage points are created under any circumstances.

Finding the sanitation system in Ambika Puri unsatisfactory, Singhal ordered the immediate removal of area inspector Chetan. He also instructed officials to initiate challan action against individuals found dumping garbage in public places.