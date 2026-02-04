 Indore News: Collector Instruct Health Department To Immediately Submit Report
Indore News: Collector Instruct Health Department To Immediately Submit Report

A medical board had earlier been constituted to investigate the allegations. During the Jansunvai, Dr Garg urged the Collector to direct the Health Department to provide a copy of the Medical Board’s report to both him and the Collector. Acting on this, Collector Verma instructed the department to submit the report immediately.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:57 AM IST
article-image
Indore News: Collector Instruct Health Department To Immediately Submit Report

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Shivam Verma has directed the Health Department to immediately submit the Medical Board’s report in the case concerning the granddaughter of former professor Dr S L Garg.

Dr Garg attended the weekly Jansunvai held at the Collector’s office on Tuesday and submitted a complaint to Collector Verma.

He stated that his granddaughter was born at Motherhood Hospital and alleged that Dr Neerja Puranic and others were negligent in her treatment, which he claimed resulted in her developing cerebral palsy, a serious and incurable condition.

Cerebral palsy is a disorder caused by brain damage before or at birth, leading to impaired control over muscles, including the arms and legs.

A total of 301 applications were received during Tuesday’s Jansunvai. These included matters related to health, revenue, family disputes, establishment issues, and financial assistance. In cases where immediate resolution was not possible, deadlines were fixed and the concerned departments were directed to take necessary action.

