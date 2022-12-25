Madhya Pradesh: MP Patel lays foundation stone of 130th Navgraha Fair

e-Paper Get App
MP Patel also appealed to citizen to celebrate Makar Sankranti festival as a pride day and illuminate buildings, lighting lamps

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, December 25, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Khargone Municipal Council, MP Gajendra Singh Patel laid the foundation stone of the 130th Navgraha Fair (Nimar Fair) in Khargone on Sunday.

Giving information, Municipal CMO Priyanka Patel said that good governance oath was administered to all citizens, to mark the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (observed as Good Governance Day (Sushasan Divas).

MP Patel also appealed to citizen to celebrate Makar Sankranti festival as a pride day and illuminate buildings, lighting lamps. The ‘Mann Ki Baat' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also telecasted live during the foundation stone laying event.

Later, MP Patel performed worship at the famous Navghraha Temple and performed Bhoomi Poojan. Municipal president Chhaya Arun Joshi, vice president Bholu Karma, Former MLA Babulal Mahajan, former district president Parasram Chauhan, councillors and others were also present.

