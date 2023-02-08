Madhya Pradesh: MP Darbar, collector among others attend Vikas Yatra at Balipura 

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): MP Vikas Yatra (Development Rally) that commenced on February 5 (the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas) reached Balipura village of Manawar town in Dhar district on Wednesday. Upon reaching the village, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar along with collector Priyank Mishra participated in the gram sabha meeting. Manawar Janpad CEO Lakshman Singh Dindhor, sharing information, said that the foundation laying ceremony of an Aganwadi Bhawan to be built at the cost of Rs 9 lakh and construction of CC road at Rs 2.81 Lakh was held.

The administration also provided a garbage collection vehicle worth Rs 6 Lakh to gram panchayat. Along with this, 8 beneficiaries of the Ladli Laxmi Scheme and 2 scholarship beneficiaries were provided with certificates. Divyang students were also offered assistive devices. During this, janpad member Ranjana Baghel,councilor Narayan Soni, mandal president Sachin Pandey, SDM Bhupendra Rawat, tehsildar RC Khatedia, BMO G S Chauhan, SHO Neeraj Birthare, other officials of departments concerned were present.

Govt school principal Lal earns collector’s praise

After the event, collector Mishra paid a visit to Government Girl’s School in Gulati village and inquired about the requirements of the school besides the activities of the institution, and developmental works. He also listened to their issues. The collector interacted with students and inspected classrooms, toilets, and other facilities. The collector applauded school principal Shankar Lal who shaped the school into a modern institution using the personal salary he received during seven years of his service.

