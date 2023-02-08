Indore: Cloud over MGM Medical College’s PG seats in radiodiagnosis

MGM medical College, Indore | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The dilly-dallying of the state government in setting up its own MRI and CT scan centre in Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College has put the college’s PG seats in radiodiagnosis at stake.

In the last 10 years the college has send multiple proposals to the state government to get their own machines but no action has been taken.

Meanwhile, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has been taking objection over the fact that MY Hospital, which is associated with the MGM Medical College, does not have its own CT scan and MRI facility. To overcome this, the MGM Medical College authorities have been telling the NMC that they have an MoU with a private laboratory.

“As per the norms of NMC, it is mandatory for the medical colleges to have their own CT, MRI, and other radiodianoses facilities to run the PG as well as UG seats with intake of over 200 seats,” a professor in MGM Medical College, said.

He also added that the college has a private set up for CT scan, and MRI due to which UG students as well as PG students cannot train properly.

“A team of NMC (earlier MCI) has been taking objection over the same during inspections for the last many years. However, the government is sitting over the proposal,” the professor said.

Meanwhile, Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said that they have sent many proposals to the state for getting the machines but didn’t get any approval yet.

“We have sent a recent proposal to the state about three months ago. We believe that we will get the approval soon to start our own facility,” Dr Dixit told the media.

Existing facility running on ‘Extension’

The existing facility of CT scan and MRI is running on extension as its contract expired last year. Moreover, the divisional commission had asked the authorities to lodge an FIR against the private centre for violating contract norms during an executive council meeting in March 2022.

