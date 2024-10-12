Madhya Pradesh: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya Condemns Mischief By Diggi's Nephew | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, on Saturday, condemned recent alleged misbehaviour by Aditya Vikram Singh, the son of Laxman Singh and nephew of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh. Speaking on the sidelines of Shastra Puja in Dhar, Vijayvargiya remarked that he had seen the video of the incident and finds such behaviour unacceptable, especially from someone hailing from a reputable family.

He emphasised the need for family members to address and clarify this issue with him. The incident occurred during the 'Main Hoon Abhimanyu' campaign in Raghogarh, where students from JP College were conducting street plays at an intersection, supported by local police.

Aditya Vikram Singh allegedly interrupted the programme and confronted the participating police officers, during which he reportedly misbehaved with a female police officer and a sub-inspector. Following the altercation, the police have registered a case against Singh, highlighting the seriousness of the matter.

Minister advocates for balanced approach to governance

Vijayvargiya emphasised the importance of maintaining a balance between armed strength and spiritual wisdom in India. He articulated that having both "arms and scriptures" is critical for demonstrating power on the global stage. He asserted that without weapons, it creates an impression of fear, which undermines Indiaís position as a dominant force internationally.

This duality, according to Vijayvargiya, is essential for ensuring that the country maintains a robust stance both domestically and among global nations. Addressing governance in the state, Vijayvargiya spoke about the leadership of Mohan Yadav, praising the collaborative efforts of officers under his guidance.

He asserted that good governance is being fostered in Madhya Pradesh and emphasised that any misunderstandings among officials or constituents would be addressed and clarified. This reflects his commitment to maintaining transparency and efficacy in governmental operations, reinforcing the notion that effective leadership requires both discipline and communication.

Vijayvargiya celebrates Vijayadashami with Shastra Puja

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Vijayvargiya performed 'Shastra Puja' in Dhar district on the occasion of Vijayadashami. In a post on X, he expressed his gratitude for participating in the celebrations and shared his hopes that the ideals of Lord Shri Ram inspire everyone to achieve victory and success in their lives.

The ceremony, held at the Police Line in Dhar, featured prominent attendees, including minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur, Dhar MLA Neena Vikram Verma, and Dharampuri MLA Kalu Singh Thakur, with BJP district president Manoj Somani. Collector Priyank Mishra, SP Manoj Kumar Singh, and other senior officers from both the administration and police departments marked their presence.

The event involved a havan puja ritual, where the attendees performed traditional prayers and worshiped weapons in a ceremonial display of reverence. A total of around 300 participants, including police officials and public representatives, were present to mark the significant festival, which symbolises truth, courage, and resilience.