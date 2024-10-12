 Disproportionate Action By Police: Congress' Digvijaya Singh On FIR Against His Nephew After Video Shows Aditya Singh's Altercation With Govt Staff
Disproportionate Action By Police: Congress' Digvijaya Singh On FIR Against His Nephew After Video Shows Aditya Singh's Altercation With Govt Staff

Disproportionate Action By Police: Congress' Digvijaya Singh On FIR Against His Nephew After Video Shows Aditya Singh's Altercation With Govt Staff

A video showing Aditya Singh holding a cigarette while arguing with government staffers, including a policewoman, went viral on social media.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress' Rajya Sabha Member from Madhya Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh claimed on Saturday that his nephew, Aditya Singh, was booked by the Madhya Pradesh police on a petty issue.

An FIR was registered against Aditya Singh, son of Digvijaya's younger brother Laxman Singh, along with his driver, for allegedly obstructing a state government campaign in Guna district on Friday, police said.

A video showing Aditya Singh holding a cigarette while arguing with government staffers, including a policewoman, went viral on social media.

Aditya Singh was a former president of Raghogarh municipality.

"I enquired, it was a petty incident. He (Aditya) saw a street play on the road when he was going somewhere. He was not aware of the play. He had a minor altercation with the police," the former chief minister told reporters.

"Police will do their job. I have nothing to say on the matter," the Rajya Sabha member added.

Digvijaya alleged that internal disputes in the BJP are playing out in the open as some leaders who missed out on the Cabinet berth are unhappy and protesting.

He said the recent MD drug haul bust in Bhopal is a big blot on the MP government. 

