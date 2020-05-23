Madhya Pradesh: Migrant couple name their newborn ‘Lockdown’

Burhanpur

First there was Corona Kumar, then COVID and now 'Lockdown'. Amid ongoing pandemic parents have taken to naming their newborns after the coronavirus, so that they could remember all the problems they had to face during this tough time or their children being forever associated with a deadly pandemic.

One of such incident was reported in Burhanpur town of Madhya Pradesh, bordering Maharashtra where a couple, native of Ambedkar Nagar, Uttar Pradesh named their newborn child ‘lockdown’ owing to the fact that he was born during the ongoing lockdown.

Udaybhan Yadav and his nine-month pregnant wife Reeta managed to board Shramik Special Train from Mumbai to head towards their native place on Thursday evening. However, in the wee hours of Friday, Reeta experienced mild labour pain as soon as the train departed from Bhusawal station, about 60-kilometre away from Burhanpur.

Initially, she kept mum fearing how will she and her husband manage to get another train if railway staff deboards them owing to a medical emergency. However, her condition worsened as soon as the train crossed Burhanpur station.

After crossing Burhanpur station, train stopped midway for some signal clearance issue. Then Reeta informed her husband and other fellow passengers. Udaybhan fearing of complication immediately informed helpline number mentioned on the ticket.

Emergency services without losing a minute rushed to the spot. Doctors and RPF team brought her to the government hospital, where Reeta delivered a healthy baby boy.

"This COVID-19 has caused great suffering. We wanted us to remember that COVID not only bring us suffering. Despite all of this, a blessing came to us," they added.

"We named him Lockdown remembering all the problems we had to face during this tough time," Udaybhan said after naming his child and paying gratitude towards doctors, nursing staff and RPF team members who came as guardian angel for them at the time of emergency.