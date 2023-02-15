Madhya Pradesh: Mayor's public hearing inaugurated in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Amid finding new ways to redress the public problems, mayor Geeta Agarwal showed up with an innovative alternative of inaugurating a 'Mayor Public Hearing'. In this, all the issues of the residents will be heard and solved by Agarwal at the Municipal Corporation office from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. This public hearing was inaugurated on Wednesday.

On its first day, approval letters for cases of old age pension, social security pension, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana, National Family Assistance Scheme and others were provided to the citizens. Distribution of benefits of various schemes among beneficiaries related to the corporation was also done.

The mayor told that new innovations are being made for the convenience of the residents. On this occasion, MLA representative Durgesh Aggarwal, corporation ruling party leader Manish Sen, mayor in council members Ramdayal Yadav, Ajay Tomar, Mustafa Ansar Ahmed, councillor Bali Ghosi, Mahesh Phuleri, Bhupesh Thakur and others were also present.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Maha Shivratri preparations discussed in Dewas

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)