 Madhya Pradesh Man Attacks Wife & Kids With Axe After She Refuses To Return From Mayka; Wife Critical, Children Dead
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh Man Attacks Wife & Kids With Axe After She Refuses To Return From Mayka; Wife Critical, Children Dead

Madhya Pradesh Man Attacks Wife & Kids With Axe After She Refuses To Return From Mayka; Wife Critical, Children Dead

The incident happened when the husband went to bring his wife and kids back from in-laws house.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Sendhwa district, where a husband allegedly attacked his wife and kids with an axe on Saturday.

The children—aged 3 and 5 years—died on the spot, while his wife was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The incident happened when the man went to bring his wife and kids back from his in-laws house, and she refused to return.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Class 12 Girls Perform 'Nikah' For Instagram Reel, Raises Concern On Classroom...
article-image

SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan and Warla police station in-charge Saurabh Batham told Free Press preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, along with her kids, had come to her maternal home after a dispute with her husband.

Around 7 am on Saturday, accused Sanjay came to his in-law's house in Deoli to take his wife Bharti and children back.

FPJ Shorts
Formula 1: George Russell Pips Carlos Sainz To Take Pole In Las Vegas GP
Formula 1: George Russell Pips Carlos Sainz To Take Pole In Las Vegas GP
Lindt Chocolate Raises Health Concerns After Heavy Metals Found In 'Expertly Crafted' Bars; Know How This Can Affect Your Health
Lindt Chocolate Raises Health Concerns After Heavy Metals Found In 'Expertly Crafted' Bars; Know How This Can Affect Your Health
'Harshit Has Potential To Become Multi-Format Bowler For India', Says Coach NS Negi
'Harshit Has Potential To Become Multi-Format Bowler For India', Says Coach NS Negi
Gauahar Khan To Play Lead In Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Upcoming Project, Actress Confirms
Gauahar Khan To Play Lead In Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's Upcoming Project, Actress Confirms

When the wife refused, the duo got into an argument. Angry, Sanjay attacked his wife and children with an axe. The children died on the spot. Following this, Sanjay attacked himself and got injured.

As soon as the police got information, the police reached the spot. The police have registered a case in the Warla police station and started the investigations.

Read Also
Shocker! MP Woman Discovers Her Husband Was A Eunuch After 4 Years Of Marriage; Caught Him Wearing...
article-image

The husband and wife were rushed to the Warla Hospital. Bharti has been referred to another hospital for better treatment as her condition remains critical.

Community mourns

The community is left in shock and mourns the loss of kids after the tragic incident. It highlighted the need for addressing issues related to domestic violence within families.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh Man Attacks Wife & Kids With Axe After She Refuses To Return From Mayka; Wife...

Madhya Pradesh Man Attacks Wife & Kids With Axe After She Refuses To Return From Mayka; Wife...

Indore's Meat, Fish Shops To Remain Closed On November 25; Here's WHY

Indore's Meat, Fish Shops To Remain Closed On November 25; Here's WHY

Indore: Biometric Attendance In Government Offices From January 1

Indore: Biometric Attendance In Government Offices From January 1

Eduniversal Rankings-2024: IIM-I Secures 3rd Rank In Central Asia & 1st In 4 Palmes Category

Eduniversal Rankings-2024: IIM-I Secures 3rd Rank In Central Asia & 1st In 4 Palmes Category

'i-Buses To Continue To Play On AB Road,' Says Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

'i-Buses To Continue To Play On AB Road,' Says Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav