Madhya Pradesh Man Attacks Wife & Kids With Axe After She Refuses To Return From Mayka; Wife Critical, Children Dead

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh's Sendhwa district, where a husband allegedly attacked his wife and kids with an axe on Saturday.

The children—aged 3 and 5 years—died on the spot, while his wife was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The incident happened when the man went to bring his wife and kids back from his in-laws house, and she refused to return.

SDOP Kamal Singh Chauhan and Warla police station in-charge Saurabh Batham told Free Press preliminary investigation revealed that the woman, along with her kids, had come to her maternal home after a dispute with her husband.

Around 7 am on Saturday, accused Sanjay came to his in-law's house in Deoli to take his wife Bharti and children back.

When the wife refused, the duo got into an argument. Angry, Sanjay attacked his wife and children with an axe. The children died on the spot. Following this, Sanjay attacked himself and got injured.

As soon as the police got information, the police reached the spot. The police have registered a case in the Warla police station and started the investigations.

The husband and wife were rushed to the Warla Hospital. Bharti has been referred to another hospital for better treatment as her condition remains critical.

Community mourns

The community is left in shock and mourns the loss of kids after the tragic incident. It highlighted the need for addressing issues related to domestic violence within families.