Madhya Pradesh: Man accused in cheque bounce case held in Shajapur

Nagda: Mandi police in Nagda have arrested one person from Dharakhedi village under Shajapur Kotwali police station in connection with the cheque dishonour case.

Mandi police station incharge Shyamchandra Sharma said one Rajesh Patidar, a proprietor of Suraj & Motors, Choudhary Complex, AB Road Indore has been arrested under sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (breach of trust). Sharma said complainant Dilip Saxena, manager, Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation registered a complaint against Patidar on September 24, 2017.

In his complaint, Saxena alleged that Patidar in 2017, purchased onion worth Rs 11 lakh at the minimum support price. He paid Rs five lakh in cash and the remaining Rs six lakh through cheque.

However, the merchant's cheque was dishonoured when presented to the bank. Later, the accused started making excuses for payment of dues. Failing to get money, Saxena registered a complaint against him at Mandi police station.

The complainant informed police about his detailed address in which Patidar mentioned Suraj & Motors, Choudhary Complex, AB Road Indore as his residential address in Indore. Meanwhile, police found Patidar missing from the above-mentioned address.

Police also raided many places in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain and adjoining areas, in vain. The police then decided to take the help of a technical team. Based on his bank details, police find out his actual residential address.

Police raided his Dharakhedi situated residence and arrested Patidar from there. He was later produced before the local court.