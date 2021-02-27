Madhya Pradesh: Major mishap averted in Burhanpur as two on a bike pelt stone, shatter the windshield of a bus

Burhanpur: The windshield of a passenger bus was shattered after two unidentified man pelted a stone at it while it was heading towards Burhanpur from Indore on Friday.

Incident was reported at around 9.15 pm near Linga Fanta. This the second such incident reported within a span of week. The windshield was completely damaged in the incident while the driver has received a few cuts.

Bus driver said that 2 unidentified persons on motorcycle approached the bus from opposite direction, threw medium-sized boulder at the windshield and fled.

As the speed of the bus was low, we managed to control the vehicle and averted a major accident.

Bus driver and cleaner said that the manner- in which the duo ran away- indicates that they did not intend to loot the bus.

Bus operator is yet to lodge a formal complaint leaving the onus on Burhanpur and Khandwa police to coordinate and take action in the matter.