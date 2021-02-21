Madhya Pradesh: Bus operators meet conducted in Khandwa post-Sidhi bus tragedy, the concept of safe transportation revised

Khandwa: A meeting was convened on the directions of collector Anay Dwivedi and Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh on Saturday in police control room Khandwa in the context of Sidhi bus accident. The meeting was attended by all the bus operators, drivers, conductors, auto-rickshaw drivers, and transporters.

The concept of safe transportation was explained to all. They were told not to overload vehicles, adhere to permit rules and not drive vehicles without a fitness permit, insurance and documents. It was told that the drivers should keep all the valid documents with them.

DSP Traffic Santosh Kaul, Additional Regional Transport Officer Jagdish Billore, Arya Bus Operator Sunil Arya, Trucks Association president Raffa Seth, Auto Union president Sanju Mishra and others were present in the meeting. DSP Kaul and Billore instructed the bus and auto drivers that if they violate the rules, legal action will be taken against them. A message has been released for the people of Khandwa that if they witness the violation of traffic rules by any vehicle, they can call the RTO department number 97555553744 or 75876-33437 of the traffic department and can lodge a complaint.

Irregularities of passenger buses inspected

A special campaign has been launched by the traffic department to check the irregularities in the passenger vehicles on Saturday. Additional Regional Transport Officer Jagdish Billore apprised that on the charge of illegal transportation in Chhegaon Makhan, Borgaon Buzurg, Singot, Khalwa, Ashapur and Harsud, on accommodating passengers more than capacity, mitigation fee of Rs 27,000 was imposed on 3 buses and Rs 10,000 on other passenger buses under other sections. In four days Rs 1.18 lakh have been collected by issuing challans.