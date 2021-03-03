Madhya Pradesh: Kisan Mahapanchayat on March 4 at village Delanpur near Ratlam, discussion on the ill effects of the newly enacted three agri laws

Ratlam: 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' will be held on March 4 at village Delanpur near Ratlam which will be addressed by senior Congress leader and former state chief minister Digvijaya Singh and Haryana’s Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh and others.

District rural Congress president Rajesh Bharawa said that Kisan Mahapanchayat will discuss the ill effects of the newly enacted three agriculture laws. He said that preparations for holding Kisan Mahapanchayat have started and good number of farmers from the district and its adjoining districts and representatives of political parties will take part.

Bharawa added that the Kisan Mahapanchayat will commence at 10 am at village Delanpur and expected to continue till 2 pm.

He said that all farmers will sit on the earth and a stage is being erected on the tractor trolley from where leaders will address the Kisan Mahapanchayat. He informed that in the Kisan Mahapanchayat senior Congress leader Arun Yadav, MLA Kantilal Bhuria, MLA Harshvijay Gehlot, MLA Manoj Chawla, former minister Priyavratsingh and many other leaders will remain present and address the Kisan Mahapanchayat. Ratlam city Congress President Mahendra Kataria informed that former Chief Minister Digvijay Singh will be reaching by Golden Temple Mail today and tomorrow morning he will meet Congress leaders and media persons at the circuit house.

Meanwhile, all eyes are fixed at the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' which is to be held on March 4 at Village Delanpur as the district administration has been keeping a close watch on it This is to mention that on June 4, 2017 farmers agitation had taken place at a village Delanpur which had spread at other parts thereafter demanding an increase in the farm produce prices.