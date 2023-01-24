Madhya Pradesh: Khargone's Nandni to fulfil her dream in Khelo India

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Nandani, who once used to watch girls and boys playing football on the field from her home, is now ready to fulfil her dreams as she has been selected for the state football team for Khelo India.

Nandani Solanki would take part in the tournament in Balaghat under Khelo India. Growing up without a father, the journey of Nandni till here has not been easy. Nandni told that girls can also play football and fulfil their dreams.

Praising the government for organising Khelo India, she said that it will fulfil the dreams of small-town players like us.

Nandni got the information about her selection in the team on Monday itself. Since then Nandani is very excited about the sports event.

The trial took place in Bhopal in December last year and she was selected based on her performance. Prior to this, Nandani has been a part of a national-level competition in Assam.

Earlier, Nandni made her debut in sports with Khargone's team Social Warriors. She says that coach Wahid Khan has a big role in this achievement. Nandani, studying in Class 11, sees a future for herself in football.

She said Khelo India gives an opportunity to create a sporting environment and make the players proud. She was happy that the district has got the opportunity to host the games.

Nandni said that the players of the district will get an opportunity to watch the games that is essential to awaken passion and enthusiasm in the players.

