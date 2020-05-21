Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa's GMC gets AIIMS’ nod to begin coronavirus testing

Khandwa: The Government Medical College has recently received approval to start testing COVID-19 samples. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, has certified that the laboratory in the said college can begin testing.

College dean Dr Anant Panwar said that the testing shall begin soon. Currently, samples are sent to virology lab in Indore. He said that the reports shall arrive soon if the testing goes local.

110 positive cases in Khandwa

Ninety-six sample reports arrived on Wednesday, out of which 22 were positive. A total of 74 reports were negative. Epidemiologist Dr Yogesh Sharma said that 115 more samples were sent out for testing on Wednesday. He said that presently 110 cases of coronavirus are receiving treatment at COVID-19 Care Centre’s isolation wards. He added that 79 patients have recovered and returned to their homes till date.