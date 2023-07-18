Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa Jail Inmate Dies In Hospital

Representative image

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): A Khandwa jail inmate died in district hospital on Tuesday morning. Police are waiting for post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death Amar Sarwan, 32, of Burhanpur district was shifted to Khandwa district jail on July 11, 2023. He along with his mother and sister were accused of murdering one Rajesh Tayade on July 7.

As per jail officials, in the night, Amar complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to district hospital. He died during the course of treatment at 5:45am. Post-mortem would reveal the actual cause of death. According to police, Amar along with others murdered Rajesh Tayade over selling illicit liquor near his house. Amar’s entire family is currently in jail.

Flashback: On July 7, Rajesh Tayade was beaten to death in the suburb of Lalbagh. The video of the entire incident also went viral. Following the incident, police registered a case against seven people, including Amar and others. After the murder, Rajesh’s relatives had laid siege to the police station, demanding action against the accused. His brother Dnyaneshwar Tayade had alleged that Rajesh had left the house after having food. The accused attacked him with rod, sticks, and a beer bottle. Rajesh died on the way to the hospital. Rajesh had opposed Amar for selling liquor near his house, said Dnyaneshwar.

Involved in a dispute a month ago Rajesh had a dispute with Amar a month back. Amar was a habitual criminal. In this case, SP Rahul Kumar Lodha had suspended the then Lalbagh police station in-charge Dilip Singh Deora. A day after the incident, the police razed Amar Sarwan's house with a JCB. Later, the houses of two other accused were also demolished. After arresting Amar, police paraded him in handcuffs in the Lalbagh police station area, to prevent any untoward incident.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)