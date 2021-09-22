Madhya Pradesh: Kar Salahkar Parishad discusses provisions of TDS

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Study Circle Meeting’ of the Kar Salahkar Parishad was held here to discuss provisions of TDS under Section 194 Q and TCS under Section 206 C(1H) of the Income tax Act, 1961 and also registration provisions under the RERA Act,2016 (Real Estate regulation and development).

CA Parag Jain highlighted the provisions related to applicability of provisions of TDS and TCS while CA Satyapriya Jhalani highlighted requirements of registration under RERA Act.

Speakers also replied the queries raised on the subjects. President Kar Salahkar Parishad Manoj Jain, secretary Anchal Moonat and members of the Kar Salahkar Parishad were present.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 01:15 AM IST