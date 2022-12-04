Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath lauds Rahul Gandhi for undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra

Representative Image |

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh): Pradesh Congress Committee President Kamal Nath on Sunday praised Rahul Gandhi for undertaking Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra started its Madhya Pradesh phase on November 23 and it reached to its conclusion on Sunday.

"We don't need to learn about Hinduism from BJP, we are in front of everyone as we are. Thousands of people attended Rahul Gandhi's rally in Ujjain. He visited Baba Mahakal and received his blessings," Kamal Nath said.

"Had darshan of God in Omkareshwar also. Lakhs of people welcomed Rahul Gandhi in Indore. Arranging this trip was a task of great responsibility. It was a laborious task to arrange food for more than 20,000 people every day and night rest for more than 5,000 people," he added.

Kamal Nath also stated that spending time with travellers for 15 days, was a lifetime experience.

"Rahul Gandhi used to walk 22 to 25 kms every day in Yatra. I also accompanied him throughout the journey. Night stay in a container for about 15 days and spending time with Indian travelers is an experience of a lifetime," said Kamal Nath.

"Rahul Gandhi met representatives of various sections including farmers, labourers, small industrialists, shopkeepers, women, youth, differently-abled, weavers, cleaning workers, tribals, and Dalits in the camp. The public was so enthusiastic about Rahul's enthusiasm that small girls donated their piggy bank money to Rahul Gandhi for the sake of the country," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to freedom fighter Tantia Bheel on his death anniversary.

