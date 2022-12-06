Madhya Pradesh: Jobat, Udaygarh loot cases cracked with arrest of four

FP Photo |

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur police have claimed to have solved two cases of loot reported in Jobat and Udaygarh with arrest of four accused and recovery of the booty. In Jobat, some unidentified miscreants had looted a woman of two gold rings, documents, mobile phone and Rs 3,000 cash. The incident took place on November 30. A case under section 392 of IPC was registered at Jobat police station. Earlier, on November 25, miscreants had targeted a bike-borne man in Begal village in Udaygarh town and made away with his motorcycle, mobile phone and cash.

A case under section 394 of IPC was registered at Udaygarh police station. Revealing about the breakthrough, SP while addressing media persons at SDOP office said police have arrested four accused from Jobat in connection with two loot cases. The accused confessed to have committed two robberies in district. Police have recovered all looted things from possession. Jobat SHO Vijay Kumar Deora, sub-Inspector Shankar Singh Jamra, AS Katara, Dinesh Nargave, Udaygarh SHO and team, besides cyber cell team (Alirajpur) played key roles in busting the gang.