Madhya Pradesh: JCB collides head-on with bus, 25 passengers injured

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty five passengers were injured when the bus they were travelling in overturned after being hit by a JBC on Friday. The bus was heading to Manawar when a JCB coming from the opposite side collided with it head on. The JCB was moving towards Kukshi.

Locals alerted the police about the incident. Police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Chouhan with his men reached the spot. Local residents including Lokesh Chauhan, Lokesh Barfa, Vicky Dharwal helped the injured. All the injured passengers were taken to hospital in 108 ambulances.

As soon as the information was received about the incident, sub-divisional officer revenue Navjeevan Pawar, sub-divisional officer Police AV Singh, police station in-charge Dinesh Singh Chouhan reached the civil hospital. Block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat, Dr Nitin Patidar and Dr Ravindra Patidar attended to the injured.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 01:36 AM IST