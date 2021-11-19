Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal man pours hot oil on wife as she failed to give him son

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman here is battling with blisters after her husband poured burning hot oil on her for allegedly failing to give birth to a boy, said police.

A 26-year-old resident of Kolar, Omlata Nath, filed a complaint against her husband Dinesh Nath for harassing her as she could not give birth to a boy. The couple have four daughters.

According to police, Omlata said in the complaint, “My husband beats me up every now and then as he considers it to be my fault that we do not have a son. He started the same argument at the midnight on November 17. He then asked me to cook food for him. When I put the pan on the stove, he got so angry that he poured burning hot oil on me.”

Her mother-in-law came to her rescue when she started screaming. Omlata has suffered burns on her left hand, left side of her stomach and waist.

Her husband Dinesh on the other hand said, “I had bought my wife some jewellery which she gave to her father. When I asked her to bring them back, I learnt that her father had mortgaged them. This angered me and I threw oil on her.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 11:26 PM IST