Madhya Pradesh: Japanese company shortlists 26 IIT-Indore students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 26 students of the Indian Institute of Technology-Indore have been shortlisted by a Japanese company during campus placements that took place in virtual mode due to the Covid-19 crisis. This is the first time that such a big lot of students has been shortlisted by any foreign company for placements.

Sources in IIT-Indore said that Rakuten, a Japanese electronic commerce company, participated in the campus placements this year and offered jobs to B.Tech students. Sources said that a student had even been offered a package of Rs 60 lakh by the Japanese company. But the information could not be substantiated immediately.

IIT-Indore public relations officer Sunil Kumar refused to share any details of the campus placements, which, according to him, are still underway. “Although the placements are drawing towards closure, it will be too early to share the details of placements until the final report is prepared,” he added.

IIT-Indore is likely to release its campus placement report at the earliest.

According to information, around 350 students of the B.Tech programme had registered for campus placements, most of whom had got job offers.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:21 AM IST