Madhya Pradesh: IIT Indore, Vijgyan Bharti to hold Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan-2021

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A conference was organised at IIT Indore for promoting Madhya Pradesh Vigyan Sammelan and Expo (MPVS-2021), which is aimed at recognising contribution of Indian scientists.

The MPVS would be organised by IIT Indore in association with Vigyan Bharti and MP Council of Science and Technology is going to hold the MPVS-2021, from December 11-13.

The pre-conference on “Skilled Manpower in Fabless and Fab Semiconductor Ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh’ was held on Saturday.

Minister of Science and Technology Om Prakash Saklecha, IIT Indore officiating director Prof Neelesh Kumar Jain and others were present. The minister laid emphasis on the future need of Madhya Pradesh and country for alternate energy resources and methodology to be adopted to increase the number of skilled manpower in MSME sector.

Vigyan Bharti national secretary and event special guest Praveen Ramdas and state organisation secretary Prajatantra Gangele shared the recent activities and policies to invite the various academics and industries for the fabless and fab semiconductor ecosystem.

“The MPVS will consist of 17 sessions and 3 conclaves in hybrid mode with 20 organisations as co-hosts across Madhya Pradesh. The last date of registration for the conference is November 30,” said MPVS general secretary Santosh Kumar Vishvakarma, who is also a faculty at IIT Indore.

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 01:11 AM IST