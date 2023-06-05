Madhya Pradesh: ‘Jal-Jan Jagran Yatra’ To Make Kshipra Pristine Again

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to make Kshipra river pristine again, the work of deepening and widening of its tributary Chandrabhaga River is being done with the help of shramdaan and public co-operation.

During this, water streams are also appearing at different places. Kshipra River conservation campaign has begun and work has started on tributaries of Kshipra. On Sunday, from the point of origin of Kshipra to the point where it meets the Chambal river, many works of water conservation including construction of ponds, tree plantation, revival of tributaries were done.

In this regard, Balyogi Umeshnath, founder of Valmiki Dham, said in a press conference that the most important task during the campaign is to connect people with water and the work is not possible without Sant Samaj. Under the guidance of Mahants of various Akharas, a Jal-Jan Jagran Yatra will be organised by taking along all the Sant Samaj and the nearby villagers and townspeople of Ujjain.

The yatra will begin on June 10 at 3 pm from Chandrabhaga origin Mohanpura, Barnagar Road and end at Mohanpura, Simhastha Bypass, Murlipura on the river bank, Sadawal, Sewage Farm, Kartik Mela Ground, Kalidas Udyan to Ranjit Hanuman Mandir Road and end at Somtirth. After that Aarti and Prasadi will be organised.

In this regard, Sonu Gehlot, member of Kshipra River Conservation Campaign, said that during the yatra, where the water of Chandrabhaga River will be taken and offered at Somtirth located on the banks of Kshipra. Saplings will also be planted at different places. On the other hand, the stop dam made with public co-operation will be inaugurated and bhoomi pujan will be done.

MP Anil Firojia, who arrived to perform shramdaan on Chandrabhaga, announced that he will participate in the revival campaign of all tributaries.