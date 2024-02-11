Madhya Pradesh: Irked Guest Teachers Hand Over Memo For Payment Of Salary | FP Photo

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Guest teachers in Alot town of Ratlam district have raised their concerns over the irregularity and non-payment of their salary for four months. Expressing their concern, they handed over a memorandum to Alot SDM Sunil Jaiswal addressed to CM Mohan Yadav.

As per the memorandum, the guest teacher’s organisation pressed the issue regarding the non-payment of salary for the past four months and the lingering unfulfilled promises made by the government.

"Salary remained unpaid, plunging many of our colleagues into financial hardship and uncertainty. Seeking your intervention in resolving our grievances," the memo said.

Teachers claimed that promises made by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan during the teachers' mahapanchayat in Bhopal on September 2, 2023, have not been fulfilled by the government.

They reiterated various issues including departmental examination of guest teachers akin to Guruji, 50% reservation and 20 marks bonus for guest teachers in teacher recruitment processes, guarantee of a one-year contract for guest teachers and doubling of guest teachers' salaries.

Although the government has issued an order to double our salary, the implementation of the remaining three demands remains pending, they added.

Alot block president Hukumchand Dewal besides Sachin Sharma, Shakeel Mev, Banshi Pradhan and others were present.