Madhya Pradesh: Indore's Khajrana and other 800 temples in state to provide digital darshan

* In 800 temples, apart from Khajrana, other famous temples of Indore, including Ranjit Hanuman temple, Bijasan Mata temple, Shani temple Juni Indore, and Annapurna temple will provide digital darshan
*Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain; Omkareshwar; and Maheshwar temple will also be providing digital darshan on the website
*The project of developing website and application is given to a private company in Bhopal. Satyaprakash Singh, a representative of the company, visited the entire Khajrana Ganesh temple and discussed the plan of the state government with the priests of the temple
Now, Khajrana Ganesh temple and other major temples of Indore along with 800 major temples of the state will provide Digital Darshan on govt website. This was discussed at a meeting of Khajrana Ganesh temple priests and a team of engineers.
The team reached temple premises on Friday to formulate an action plan.
Pandit Ashok Bhatt, head priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple said, “In 800 temples, apart from Khajrana, other famous temples of Indore including Ranjit Hanuman temple, Bijasan Mata temple, Shani temple Juni Indore, and Annapurna temple will provide digital darshan.”
Other than that, Mahakaleshwar temple, Ujjain; Omkareshwar; and Maheshwar temple will also be providing digital darshan on the website.
As per plans, there might be an application for digital darshan as well. “Devotees can download the application or visit the website to attend Aarti-pujan of lord,” Bhatt said.
The project of developing website and application is given to a private company in Bhopal. Satyaprakash Singh, a representative of the company, visited the entire Khajrana Ganesh temple and discussed the plan of the state government with the priests of the temple.
Representatives of the company will also visit other temples soon. As of now, the team is collecting time table of the temple including timing of Aarti, Puja, Abhishek and other rituals.
The team is also collecting information about the history of the temple. These facts are likely to be added to the portal.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)