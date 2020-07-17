Madhya Pradesh: Indore's Khajrana and other 800 temples in state to provide digital darshan

* In 800 temples, apart from Khajrana, other famous temples of Indore, including Ranjit Hanuman temple, Bijasan Mata temple, Shani temple Juni Indore, and Annapurna temple will provide digital darshan

Now, Khajrana Ganesh temple and other major temples of Indore along with 800 major temples of the state will provide Digital Darshan on govt website. This was discussed at a meeting of Khajrana Ganesh temple priests and a team of engineers.

The team reached temple premises on Friday to formulate an action plan.

Pandit Ashok Bhatt, head priest of Khajrana Ganesh temple said, “In 800 temples, apart from Khajrana, other famous temples of Indore including Ranjit Hanuman temple, Bijasan Mata temple, Shani temple Juni Indore, and Annapurna temple will provide digital darshan.”